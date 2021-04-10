$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.77. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.44. 113,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

