$0.96 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Logitech International reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $109.01. 492,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $120.24.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Logitech International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth $952,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 67.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

