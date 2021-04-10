$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,093,371 shares of company stock valued at $383,945,497 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,860. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

