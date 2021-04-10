$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1,019.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 77,719 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $116.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,997. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.