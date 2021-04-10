$1.32 EPS Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.77. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of CUBI opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 72,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

