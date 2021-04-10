$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

NYSE:CLX opened at $190.13 on Friday. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

