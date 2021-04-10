$1.93 EPS Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.22. Trinseo posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 642.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,035,954.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,767. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

