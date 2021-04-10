1,068 Shares in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,911 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LHC Group by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

