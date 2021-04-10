10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,937,150.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00.

10x Genomics stock opened at $194.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -144.18 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.41.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

