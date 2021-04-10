$11.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post sales of $11.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.97 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. Oracle has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

