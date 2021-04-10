114,775 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

WTI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $490.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

