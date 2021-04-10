1,213 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in SEA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 30,138 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

