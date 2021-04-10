13,680 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,154.98, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

