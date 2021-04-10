$15.74 EPS Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $15.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.47 to $18.59. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $9.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $69.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $82.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.07.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,071.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,273.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.