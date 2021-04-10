15,180 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 101,738 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,061,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

