15,516 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

