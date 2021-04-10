15,975 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Purchased by LVZ Advisors Inc.

LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYF opened at $57.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.64.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.