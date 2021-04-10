1,678 Shares in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $21.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

