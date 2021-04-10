183,795 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 183,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after buying an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $42.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

