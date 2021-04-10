1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $47.49

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $46.45. 1st Source shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 8 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

