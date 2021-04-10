$2.14 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.25. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,216,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.36. 953,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.74. The company has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

