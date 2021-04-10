$2.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.63. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

