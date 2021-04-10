$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post $2.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $3.26 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $21.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.32 million to $24.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $54.27 million, with estimates ranging from $51.63 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Intrusion stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,632. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.07 million, a PE ratio of -159.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

In related news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $108,855.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,562,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

