$2.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.81 billion. Group 1 Automotive posted sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

NYSE GPI opened at $163.44 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

