$2.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $2.79. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $15.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $390.35 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

