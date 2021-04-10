2,169 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,539,000 after acquiring an additional 299,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.