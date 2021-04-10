2,642 Shares in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nintendo during the third quarter worth about $1,531,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in Nintendo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.54. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

