$3.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to announce earnings per share of $3.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.99. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.33. 245,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,302. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $294.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

