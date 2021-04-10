$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $7.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $23.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $27.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.44 billion to $38.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.84.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.43. 10,896,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,991,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

