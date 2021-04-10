-$3.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.71). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.52) to ($14.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($14.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.65) to ($6.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $117.02. 144,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

