-$3.83 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.83) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.50). Alaska Air Group reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 367.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.20) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,938,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,022,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 195.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 73,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 909,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

