$32.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce sales of $32.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.36 million and the lowest is $31.95 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $42.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $128.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.18 million to $129.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $133.02 million, with estimates ranging from $131.01 million to $135.02 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cedar Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE CDR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

