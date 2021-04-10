33,009 Shares in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.07% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

