359 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.69 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

