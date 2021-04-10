367,033 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367,033 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,527,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.42% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in ANSYS by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,768 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

ANSS opened at $366.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.87 and a 200 day moving average of $344.76. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.