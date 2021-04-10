39,490 Shares in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $1,942,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 40,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

