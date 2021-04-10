3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

