437 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock valued at $61,598,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

