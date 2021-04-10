$46.34 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post $46.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.48 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $194.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.44 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million.

PGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,327. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after purchasing an additional 270,247 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 744.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

