$463.65 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report $463.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $480.74 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $358.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. 1,721,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,729. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

