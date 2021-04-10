472 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

SIVB stock opened at $497.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.36. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

