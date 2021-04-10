$517.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce sales of $517.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $502.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.64 million. Grubhub posted sales of $362.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $75,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,138 shares of company stock worth $833,241. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. 1,369,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.63. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

