$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post $54.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the lowest is $52.45 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $57.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $226.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.33 million to $236.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $242.68 million, with estimates ranging from $229.59 million to $251.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.32.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 71,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.58. 880,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,668. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

