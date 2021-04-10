$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report sales of $58.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $350.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $497.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $414.92 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $615.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. 645,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,768. The company has a market cap of $749.68 million, a PE ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.04. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

