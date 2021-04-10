$62.14 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce $62.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the highest is $62.70 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $66.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $291.66 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $299.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities upped their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,670,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,191. The company has a market capitalization of $908.68 million, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. ORBCOMM has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $58,925.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 740,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $2,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

