$66.44 Million in Sales Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report sales of $66.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.27 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $270.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.78 million to $274.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $279.29 million, with estimates ranging from $276.33 million to $281.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 255,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 280.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

