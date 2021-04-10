67,324 Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,095,000 after buying an additional 646,405 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 62,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,537,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 572,288 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FULT. Raymond James cut Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

