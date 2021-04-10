705 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 705 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 602,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

