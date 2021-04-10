$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $78.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $82.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $333.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $382.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $405.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

UTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 165,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,586. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $198.40 million, a P/E ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

