$8.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report sales of $8.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.69 billion and the lowest is $8.32 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $8.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $35.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $35.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.45 billion to $37.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.95. 1,005,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.45. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

